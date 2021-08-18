night-curfew-introduced-in-third-regional-unit-on-crete

After Iraklio and Hania, Rethymno on Wednesday became the third regional unit on the island of Crete to impose a week-long night-time curfew aimed at stopping a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

The curfew applies from 1 to 6 a.m., although this does not apply to people who have to travel for work or for health emergencies at that time.

Authorities have also imposed a 24-hour ban on music at all entertainment venues, including bars and cafes.

The restrictions will be re-evaluated on August 25, when the curfew expires.

It was also announced on Wednesday that, after a re-evaluation of the epidemiological indicators, it was decided to extend measures in Hania and Iraklio until August 25.

At the moment, the regional unit of Lasithi is the only one on the island in which the local measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus do not apply.