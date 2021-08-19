firefighters-battle-blaze-outside-of-athens-for-fourth-day

Firefighters continue to battle a raging wildfire in the area of Vilia in western Attica for a fourth day Thursday.

More than 420 firefighters, assisted by a contingent of their colleagues from Poland along with five helicopters and five firefighting planes, are currently engaged in the operation.

Vilia, where several houses were damaged by late Wednesday, is not currently threatened by the fire as winds are driving the flames southward. Winds are expected to intensify later in the day.

Earlier, authorities evacuated the settlements of Agia Paraskevi, Karaouli, Thea, Panorama and Titan as a precaution.