Greece, Israel, Cyprus FMs meet Sunday in Jerusalem

The foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel, Nikos Dendias, Nicos Christodoulides and Yair Lapid respectively, will meet in Jerusalem on Sunday to discuss regional developments and areas of possible cooperation such as wildfire control, the coronavirus pandemic and protection of the environment.

The three men will hold a press conference after the trilateral meeting.

Dendias will subsequently meet with Christodoulides and Israel’s Energy Minister Karin Elharrar.

Later in the day, Dendias will sit down with Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog.

The Greek foreign minister will wrap up his contacts with a meeting with Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.