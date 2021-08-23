New fire breaks out in Evia, three settlements evacuated

Just days after firefighters managed to put out a devastating wildfire in northern Evia that decimated swathes of forest land, a new blaze started near Marmari, a coastal town in the southeastern part of the island.

Residents in the settlements of Marmari, Kokkini and the doctors’ building cooperative were told to evacuate, though the Fire Service said the flames were not yet threatening any houses.

A force of 46 firefighters with 20 fire engines and a unit on foot was in the area, while water bombers arrived at the break of dawn.

Authorities said aCoast guard vessel, a private boat and two passenger ships were docked in Marmari in case residents needed to flee.

The blaze in the north, the biggest fire of the past few weeks which began in early August, burned for more than a week before being contained, ravaging swathes of forest.

At the same time, a separate blaze which started in Vilia, Attica, a week ago continued unabated on Monday, with 299 firefighters operating in the area, including 61 from Romania.

They were assisted by members of the Armed Forces, volunteer firefighters and water tanks provided by local municipalities.