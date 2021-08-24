greece-sets-new-record-for-new-covid-cases

Greek health authorities announced a big surge in coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 4,608 new infections, hitting the highest number since the start of the pandemic, according to the daily data by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

EODY also announced 32 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Twenty-three of the new infections involved tourists tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 566.812, with 13,466 dead.

A total of 326 remain intubated in intensive care units from 319 the previous day.

EODY said it had conducted 121,881 Covid tests in the past 24 hours: 23,867 PCR and 98,014 rapid antigen.