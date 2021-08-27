NEWS

Central Greece village evacuated due to wildfire

[File photo]

A Central Greece village was evacuated on Friday afternoon after a wildfire that had broken out on Mount Othrys was driven in its direction by strong winds.

According to Deputy Regional Governor Thanassis Karakantzas, the decision to evacuate the village of Longitsi was taken as the fire front came within 800 meters of homes.

The evacuation is being assisted by officials from Stylida municipality and the police amid thick smoke. Ground and air forces are fighting the blaze, which is burning in inaccessible areas.

The fire broke out high up on Mount Othrys, in the region between Longitsi and Neochori, north east of Lamia. Force 5 winds have fanned a fire front over a kilometer long that is heading both east and south.

The blaze is being attended by 40 firefighters, 15 fire trucks, two ground teams, two PZL firefighting aircraft, a helicopter as well as two Canadair planes. 

Two weeks ago, a fire further east of the village burned over 300 hectares.

[ANA-MPA]

