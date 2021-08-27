mandatory-tests-upon-arrival-from-16-countries

An aviation directive with the conditions of entry into Greece for passengers on flights from abroad, which is aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, has been extended until 6 a.m. on Friday, September 3.

The NOTAM includes the obligation of people who have not been vaccinated traveling from the following 16 countries to undergo mandatory tests upon arrival, regardless of nationality: Egypt, Albania, Argentina, Bulgaria, Brazil, Georgia, Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, India, China, Libya, Morocco, North Macedonia, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey. Nationals from countries other than the European Union and the Schengen Agreement area are prohibited from entering Greece for non-essential travel.

Passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 35 countries are exempted from this rule.

These countries are Australia, North Macedonia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Japan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova, Turkey and Kosovo.

According to the directive, people traveling from all other countries are prohibited from entering Greece.