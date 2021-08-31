us-ambassador-congratulates-newly-appointed-civil-defense-chief

US Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt on Tuesday congratulated retired admiral and former defense minister Evangelos Apostolakis for his appointment at the helm of Greece’s newly established Ministry for Civil Protection.

In a post on Twitter shorty after the announcement of a cabinet reshuffle, Pyatt described the new post assigned to the former chief of Greece’s armed forces, as “an especially important role as both our countries grapple with the challenge of climate induced wildfires and also a rich area for future collaboration.”

The American ambassador also commented on the transfer of Vassilis Kikilias from the helm of the Health Ministry to that of Tourism, where he takes over from Haris Theocharis.

“A have greatly valued our partnership with Minister [Kikilias] through the most difficult days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and look forward to continuing that work at [the Tourism Ministry] as we support economic recovery and encourage Americans discover all [Greece] has to offer,” Pyatt tweeted.