SYRIZA says reshuffle turning into ‘historic fiasco’

syriza-says-reshuffle-turning-into-amp-8216-historic-fiasco-amp-8217

In a follow-up statement on Tuesday on the cabinet shake-up after Evangelos Apostolakis announced that he was turning down the Civil Protection ministry offered to him as part of a cabinet reshuffle, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance described the reshuffle as a “historic fiasco of world-class dimensions.”

“In the end he [PM Mitsotakis] is left with the far-rightists that he made ministers and the responsibilities that still burden him for the failure of the ‘efficient’ state,” the party said.

“As it turns out from Mr. Apostolakis’ statement, [PM Mitsotakis] tried to trap him, announcing his appointment as minister without his consent.”

[ANA-MPA]

[Intime News]
[ANA-MPA]
[InTime News]
[SOOC]
[ANA-MPA]
