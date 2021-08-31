SYRIZA says reshuffle turning into ‘historic fiasco’

In a follow-up statement on Tuesday on the cabinet shake-up after Evangelos Apostolakis announced that he was turning down the Civil Protection ministry offered to him as part of a cabinet reshuffle, main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance described the reshuffle as a “historic fiasco of world-class dimensions.”

“In the end he [PM Mitsotakis] is left with the far-rightists that he made ministers and the responsibilities that still burden him for the failure of the ‘efficient’ state,” the party said.

“As it turns out from Mr. Apostolakis’ statement, [PM Mitsotakis] tried to trap him, announcing his appointment as minister without his consent.”

[ANA-MPA]