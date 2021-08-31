funeral-of-tsochatzopoulos-takes-place

The funeral of Akis Tsochatzopoulos, a once prominent PASOK politician who held nearly a dozen ministerial positions with the socialist party over two decades but later fell from grace, was held on Tuesday in Athens First Cemetery, in the presence of a few relatives and friends.

Tsochatzopoulos, who died on Friday aged 82, was convicted and imprisoned in one of Greece’s highest profile corruption trials in 2013 and served five years of a 20-year sentence.

The coffin of the former minister was initially draped in the Greek flag, which was then replaced with the green sunburst flag of PASOK.

Last week, PASOK, which is now the main component of the Movement for Change, said that had parted ways with Tsochatzopoulos “fully and radically” many years ago.