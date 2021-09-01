Official translations service moves online, Foreign Ministry announces

Individuals and businesses seeking official translations of documents can now complete the entire process online, following the abolition of the Foreign Ministry’s inhouse translation service.

The system, available on the platform metafraseis.services.gov.gr, went into effect on Wednesday.

Applicants seeking official translations will be able to choose their own professional translator, who must have registered their services on the same platform.

For decades, applicants for officially recognized translations had to submit their documents in person to the Foreign Ministry’s translation service, a bureaucratic service in downtown Athens that was frequently overburdened.

The new system is subject to minimum fee per page and category of document to be translated, ranging from 5 to 11 euros.