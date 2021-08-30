young-irishman-dies-in-brawl-with-compatriot-on-greek-island

A 20-year-old Irish tourist was arrested on Monday morning on the Greek hoiday island of Ios, accused of killing a 22-year-old compatriot.

Police said the incident occurred in the early hours in Hora when the two got into a physical altercation. The 22-year-old fell unconscious on the street and was rushed to the island’s health center, where he was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old was arrested soon after and was to be transferred to the prosecutor’s office on the island of Naxos.

It was initially unclear what the reasons for the quarrel were but, according to cyclades24.gr, the two Irishmen belonged to the same crowd.

Irish media have named the dead man as Niall O’Brien, adding that he died after sustaining serious head injuries after he was struck by a car after a fall.