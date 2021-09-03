NEWS

Week-long curfew imposed in Achaia, Ilia, Ikaria due to Covid

A week-long curfew aimed at stopping a rise in coronavirus infections was imposed in the regional units of Achaia, Ilia and the island of Ikaria on Friday.

The curfew applies from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., except for night workers and health emergencies.

The measures also foresee the around-the-clock prohibition of music at bars and restaurants and other entertainment venues.

The measures are valid through to September 10, and will be re-evaluated by the National Committee of Public Health.

Authorities also decided to extend similar restrictions in the regional units of Messinia and Iraklio.

