A 62-year-old microbiologist who was opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine has died in a Cretan intensive care unit died after a month-long struggle with the virus.

The woman was admitted to Venizelio Hospital in Iraklio, Crete, in early August and was intubated on August 19, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The microbiologist, who had underlying conditions, died on Wednesday as a result of multiple organ failure.