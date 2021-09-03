court-halts-burial-plans-for-theodorakis

An Athens first instance court on Friday issued a temporary ban on any moves to arrange the burial of Mikis Theodorakis, following a case taken by an associate of the late composer.

The ban has effect until Monday, when the request for a temporary injunction in relation to the burial will be again discussed by the court.

The associate of Theodorakis maintains that the composer’s last wishes regarding his place of burial must be respected.

The move comes after Theodorakis’ family announced that he would be buried in Vrachati, outside Corinth, where the composer had a summer home, instead of Galatas, near the Cretan city of Hania.

According to documents submitted to the court, Theodorakis, who died on Thursday, had declared his wish to be buried in Crete.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Hania, Panagiotis Simandirakis, made public a letter that Theodorakis had sent to his predecessor in 2013, stating his desire to be buried in Crete and informing him that his family was opposed to his decision.

In the letter, Theodorakis states that his parents and brother were buried in the same cemetery.

Theodorakis’ remains will lie in state for three days at Athens Metropolitan Cathedral from Tuesday, September 7, until Thursday, September 9, between 10 and 14 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. in the cathedral, according to a family announcement.

[ANA-MPA, Kathimerini]