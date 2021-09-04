schools-could-close-in-cases-of-covid-19-outbreak

Deputy Health Minister Dr. Mina Gaga said authorities could shut down schools in cases of coronavirus outbreak.

The school year begins on Monday, Sept. 13.

“We start with very careful measures. We’ll be on top (of the situation), we’ll be monitoring. The protocol is strict. If there’s an outbreak, the school will close. We’ll see,” she told TV station Open Saturday, while expressing her confidence there will not be many new cases.

“We start with very strict measures. There is a strong recommendation for vaccination (for students aged 12 and over) but e will not force the children to be vaccinated, despite recommening it,” Gaga said.