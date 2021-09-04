school-donations-for-wildfire-stricken-families

Several Athens municipal authorities are launching campaigns on Monday to collect donations of clothing and school supplies such as book bags for pupils whose belongings and/or homes were lost in last month’s wildfires, helping them prepare for the start of the new academic year next week.

They include the municipalities of Ilioupoli, Elliniko-Argyroupoli, Iraklio and Moschato-Tavros, according to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“We call on our fellow citizens to help in this effort, donating whatever they can, so we can give hope to those compatriots of ours who lost everything under such nightmarish circumstances,” the head of the Municipality of Iraklio’s Volunteer Corps, Petros Eleftheriadis, was quoted by the ANA-MPA as saying.