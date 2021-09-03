recycling-factory-up-in-flames-in-east-attica

A big fire that started on Thursday night at a recycling factory in the municipality of Acharnes in east Attica was still burning on Friday morning, the Fire Department said.

Authorities said it will take time to contain it as the flames are mainly burning plastic material outside the building. A unit of 21 firefighters with six vehicles are at the scene, assisted by volunteer firefighters.

The Fire Department will open an investigation into the cause of the fire when the firefighting operation is completed.