body-of-mikis-theodorakis-to-lie-in-state

The body of revered composer Mikis Theodorakis will lie in state at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens for three days, starting on Tuesday, giving the public the opportunity to pay their respects.

Visiting hours tomorrow and Wednesday are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Thursday they will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., after which there will be a funeral service, starting at 3 p.m.

The Municipality of Oropos in Eastern Attica, meanwhile, announced that it has opened the prison cell where the artist was held for his anti-junta activities during the military dictatorship in 1967 at Oropos, then an internment camp for political prisoners.

Theodorakis died at his home in Athens last Thursday, plunging Greece into a state of mourning over the loss of someone considered one of nation’s greatest sons.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared three days of mourning, as tributes poured in from home and abroad.

Theodorakis was 96 years old.