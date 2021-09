The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Vatholomaios paid tribute to Mikis Theodorakis on Friday.

“He had the rare ability to give meaning to his music in a unique way, masterfully incorporating the dynamism of the social message of each era,” he said, adding that the Greeks “in the City of Constantine will always remember him for all this, especially for his love and respect for the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”