Court bans family from having say in Mikis Theodorakis’ funeral

A judge on Tuesday issued a decision settling any disputes regarding how legendary composer Mikis Theodorakis, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 96, will be buried.

According to the decision issued by the Athens First Instance Court, Theodorakis’ wife, daughter and son will not longer have a say in the funeral arrangements, which will be left to the two executors named in a recent notarial deed.

The judge hearing the case after the executors filed an injunction against the family – whose infighting has been the cause of several delays in carrying out the composer’s wish to be buried beside his father and brother in Galatas in Crete, where he was born – upheld the terms of the legal document drawn up by Theodorakis in January 2020 detailing his funeral arrangements.

Theodorakis had expressed similar sentiments in October 2020 in a letter addressed to the secretary general of the Greek Communist Party (KKE), Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

Theodorakis’ body, meanwhile, lay in state for the second of three days on Tuesday at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, where thousands of people have been paying their respects to the widely respected and loved composer.