isap-carriages-to-be-spruced-up

The 14 trains plying Athens Metro’s Line 1 (ISAP), by far the oldest in the network, will be completely refurbished within about three years after the contract for their overhaul has been signed, according to operator Urban Rail Transport (STASY), which aims to sign a contract by the end of the year.

A call for bids for the €86.8 million project will be published in November, and there is expected to be great interest from companies such as Siemens and Alstom.

The carriages’ interiors will be changed completely, also being made more user-friendly for those with mobility issues, while anti-graffiti paint will be used on the exteriors.

When finished, the carriages will look similar to those used on lines 2 and 3.

The trains will be taken out of service and delivered gradually in order to have as few service disruptions as possible: According to the plan, the first refurbished train will be delivered 19 months after the signing of the contract; four more will be delivered after 25 months, five after 30 months, and the last four after 34 months.