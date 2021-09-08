NEWS

Minister calls for swift action over fake Covid certificates

minister-calls-for-swift-action-over-fake-covid-certificates
[InTime]

Citizens’ Protection Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos called for a speedy and in-depth investigation into the cases of bogus Covid certificates which have recently cropped up in several regions of Greece, in a meeting with the head of the police’s Internal Affairs division, Lieutenant General Elias Kossyvakis.

The meeting comes after Greece’s National Transparency Authority (NTA) announced it is putting 10 vaccination centers around the country under the microscope over the issuance of suspected fake vaccination certificates.

