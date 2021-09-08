minister-calls-for-swift-action-over-fake-covid-certificates

Citizens’ Protection Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos called for a speedy and in-depth investigation into the cases of bogus Covid certificates which have recently cropped up in several regions of Greece, in a meeting with the head of the police’s Internal Affairs division, Lieutenant General Elias Kossyvakis.

The meeting comes after Greece’s National Transparency Authority (NTA) announced it is putting 10 vaccination centers around the country under the microscope over the issuance of suspected fake vaccination certificates.