coronavirus-deaths-rise-above-14-000

Thirty-seven new fatalities took Greece’s death toll from Covid-19 past the 14,000-mark on Wednesday, as the country struggles to contain transmission of the virus and to get more of the population vaccinated.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), the death toll on Monday rose to 14,014, while the number of new cases reported in the 24-hour period came to 2,198, from 2,807 on Tuesday and 1,765 on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators was also high at 390 on Wednesday, from 388 on Tuesday and 379 the day before that.

Citing the latest available figures from the country’s coronavirus referral hospitals, from Tuesday, EODY said 202 new Covid-19 patients were admitted and 260 were sent home after recovering. The steady stream of admissions has taken occupancy at the country’s Covid-19 wards to 39.4% and at intensive care units to 74.2%, it added.

Despite the high death toll, Greece has fared better than some of its European peers with similar populations, such as Belgium, where overall fatalities on Wednesday stood at 25,428, Portugal (17,816) or Sweden (14,699).