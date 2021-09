School students of all ages and grades can obtain six Covid-19 self-tests free of charge from pharmacies nationwide from Wednesday, September 8, to Friday, September 17.

Unvaccinated students are obliged to conduct a self-test twice a week (on Tuesdays and Fridays).

Inoculated students are not required to follow this directive.

Schools reopen on Monday, September 13.

[ANA-MPA]