No sign of easing as 43 deaths, over 2,000 new Covid cases reported

Thursday’s daily bulletin from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on the course of the coronavirus in Greece indicated that there are no signs that the pandemic will ease anytime soon, after 43 deaths and more than 2,000 new infections were recorded in the previous 24 hours.

At 2,170, Thursday’s new cases may be seen as an improvement both from a month ago (2,595 on August 9) and a month before that (2,871 on July 9), but they are not dropping at the rate health authorities would like.

Continued high transmission rates also seems to be driving up the daily death toll, which had come to 12 on July 9 and 20 on August 9. It also appears to be putting more pressure on the public health system, with the number of Covid-19 patients on ventilators at 384 on Thursday from 207 on August 9 and 141 a month before that.

The data also show a steady rise in hospital admissions – from 59 on July 9 to 197 a month after that and 221 on Thursday – while the average age of new Covid patients dropped from 43 in July to 40 in August and 39 on Thursday, indicating that more and more young people are getting sick.