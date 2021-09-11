NEWS

Police officer injured in southern Athens chase

A police officer was injured in the early hours of Friday after being attacked by three robbery suspects he was chasing in Paleo Faliro, on Athens’ southern coast.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the officer of the motorcycle-riding DIAS squad was in pursuit of a car whose driver and two occupants were suspected of robbing a bakery on Agiou Alexandrou Street at around 1 a.m. He was knocked off his motorcycle when the car deliberately rammed into him and then sped away.

The report did not provide details on the nature of his injuries or say whether he had to be hospitalized.

It did say that a manhunt is under way for the perpetrators.

Crime
