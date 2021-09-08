dna-confirms-identity-of-murdered-woman-found-buried-in-concrete-floor

A DNA examination has confirmed that the body found buried under concrete in the courtyard of a house in the Peloponnese last week is that of a 42-year-old Romanian woman, Monica G.

Genetic samples taken from the body matched with those from the woman’s son, private broadcaster Skai reported.

The Romanian woman, who was living in Ano Poli Kyparissia, in Messinia, had disappeared about seven months ago.

Neighbors said she had been abused by her alcoholic partner, who fled to Romania at the same time.

An international arrest warrant has already been issued for her ex-partner.

State broadcaster ERT said last week the body was discovered after the owners of the home noticed a discolored patch on the concrete floor of their courtyard and decided to dig it up to see what was underneath.