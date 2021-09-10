NEWS

Coronavirus: 2,132 new cases, 32 deaths

coronavirus-2-132-new-cases-32-deaths
[AP]

Greek health authorities announced 2,132 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Friday, as well as 32 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 378. Of these, just under 90% are either unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 611,648 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,102 fatalities.

Of the new cases, 18 were identified after checks on incoming travellers to the country.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
A person holds a test tube labelled 'COVID-19 Test Positive' in front of displayed words 'COVID-19 Delta variant' in this illustration taken August 31, 2021. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
NEWS

Cost of PCR and rapid tests to be capped from Sept. 13

covid-curfew-imposed-on-evrytania-and-argolida
NEWS

Covid curfew imposed on Evrytania and Argolida

[Reuters]
NEWS

No sign of easing as 43 deaths, over 2,000 new Covid cases reported

A person holds a test tube labelled 'COVID-19 Test Positive' in front of displayed words 'COVID-19 Delta variant' in this illustration taken August 31, 2021. [Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]
NEWS

Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

[InTime News]
COVID BULLETIN

Coronavirus deaths rise above 14,000

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Free Covid self-tests for schoolchildren available from pharmacies