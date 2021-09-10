Coronavirus: 2,132 new cases, 32 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 2,132 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Friday, as well as 32 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 378. Of these, just under 90% are either unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination schedule.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 611,648 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,102 fatalities.

Of the new cases, 18 were identified after checks on incoming travellers to the country.