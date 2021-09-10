NEWS

Crete and Southern Aegean removed from German high-risk Covid list

crete-and-southern-aegean-removed-from-german-high-risk-covid-list

Crete and the Southern Aegean will no longer be deemed regions at high risk for coronavirus from Sunday, September 12, German public health authorities said on Friday.

The move means Greece in its entirety is now off the German high-risk list.

All of Greece was placed on the high-risk list in mid-July, by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. Crete and the Southern Aegean were kept on the list on August 20. 

The move means unvaccinated travellers from those regions are no longer required to quarantine for five days upon returning to Germany.

[ANA-MPA]

Coronavirus Tourism
READ MORE
germany-designates-crete-south-aegean-islands-amp-8216-high-risk-amp-8217-covid-areas
NEWS

Germany designates Crete, South Aegean islands ‘high risk’ Covid areas

[Periklis Merakos]
NEWS

Germany to designate parts of Greece Covid-19 high-risk area, Funke reports

aegean-isles-on-shaky-ground-as-covid-cases-rise
NEWS

Aegean isles on shaky ground as Covid cases rise

[Reuters]
NEWS

EU health body warns against visiting popular Greek islands over Covid-19

restrictions-looming-for-island-of-ios-says-minister-paros-also-at-risk
NEWS

Restrictions looming for island of Ios, says minister; Paros also at risk

unvaccinated-tourism-workers-must-take-two-tests-a-week-official-confirms
NEWS

Unvaccinated tourism workers must take two tests a week, official confirms