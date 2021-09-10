crete-and-southern-aegean-removed-from-german-high-risk-covid-list

Crete and the Southern Aegean will no longer be deemed regions at high risk for coronavirus from Sunday, September 12, German public health authorities said on Friday.

The move means Greece in its entirety is now off the German high-risk list.

All of Greece was placed on the high-risk list in mid-July, by the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin. Crete and the Southern Aegean were kept on the list on August 20.

The move means unvaccinated travellers from those regions are no longer required to quarantine for five days upon returning to Germany.

[ANA-MPA]