Milos deemed ‘world’s best island’ by influential travel magazine

Milos has been named the “world’s best island” by the readers of the US travel publication Travel & Leisure.

Second on the list of 25 best islands around the world is Folegandros, while Santorini came 13th.

In the eyes of Travel & Leisure readers, Milos and Santorini were preferrable to other big island names like St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Portugal’s Madeira.

“The best islands in the world, according to Travel & Leisure readers, are the kind of Instagram-perfect destinations that travelers fantasize about on winter evenings: dreamy, sun-drenched landscapes surrounded by the bluest waters,” the magazine said.

Every year for the survey, Travel & Leisure asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe, asking them to share their opinions on the top cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Readers rate islands according to their activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness, and overall value.

The magazine ran this year’s World’s Best Awards survey from 11 January through 10 May 2021.