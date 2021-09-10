new-measures-from-monday-for-unvaccinated

Indoor areas at entertainment venues including cinemas, restaurants, and bars will be off limits to unvaccinated customers without a negative Covid-19 test result issued in the previous 48 hours under new measures that go into force on Monday.

THe government hopes the new measures will stem the spread of the disease while facilitating economic and social activity.

The focus of the measures is indoor activities that will resume normal activity, such as stadiums, cinemas and theatres but also workplaces, restaurants, shows, gyms and travel.

At the same time, the government wants to ensure freedom of movement for those who have been vaccinated.

For employees, the measures include:

Unvaccinated workers across the private and public sectors must undergo a rapid test once a week, which can be conducted at private diagnostic centers at a cost of €10 per test

Unvaccinated teachers and employees in tourism, catering, television, film, theater, music and dance will have to undergo two rapid tests per week, which can be conducted, at their expense, at private diagnostic centers at a cost of €10 per test

An employer has the legal right to know if his or her employees are vaccinated. They are also obliged to confirm the validity of the negative test certificate of unvaccinated employees. Employers will use the government’s Covid Free App to scan employees’ digital vaccination certificates.

For schoolchildren and third-level students, the measures include:

Unvaccinated schoolchildren must take two free self-tests a week

Unvaccinated students must take two laboratory tests per week, at the student’s expense (10 euros)

Unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 must take a rapid test 48 hours before the trip, while children aged 5 to 12 years old must take a self test

Other measures: