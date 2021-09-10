athens-pride-to-return-to-the-streets-on-saturday

After taking place online last year, the Athens Pride march returns to the streets this Saturday, September 11, under the slogan “This Is What Unites Us.”

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. from Klafthmonos Square and will conclude on Syntagma Square, in front of parliament.

“Our time has come. Time to get out on the streets in solidarity, where it all started,” organizers said, emphasizing that the event will be limited to a parade, without concerts and stands.

“It is time for us, as a community, to return to the elements that unite us. The ones that give us the courage to continue in this homophobic, transphobic and racist society and despite the police violence, patriarchy, inequality, isolation and constant abuse that we experience. Those that get us proudly out together, while keeping our claims for our human rights a core part of this new life.”

Organizers have also urged participants to keep the appropriate safe distances and wear masks at all times.