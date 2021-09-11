NEWS

Underage girl rescued from prostitution racket

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, were able to rescue an underage girl from a prostitution racket during an unrelated drug bust last week.

In a press release on Saturday, police said that the girl was being farmed out as a prostitute to brothels in Athens and Thessaloniki, for the past year at least. A 33-year-old woman, who was also a close friend of the girl’s family, is believed to have been acting as her trafficker.

The girl’s story emerged after she and the 33-year-old were remanded for questioning during the arrest of two men who are suspected of drug trafficking.

They were riding in the back of the men’s car when it was pulled over and searched in downtown Thessaloniki on Thursday. Officers found heroin and cocaine in the vehicle.

