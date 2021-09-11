NEWS

Free diagnostic tests for everyone, Mitsotakis says

[INTIME]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Saturday that all residents will be entitled to free diagnostic tests for certain diseases.

The announcement is part of the government’semphasis on prevention and public health. Mitsotakis made special mention of childhood obesity as a condition that must be tackled.

Among several other measures he announced was introducing foreign languages at preschool level; he added that 15,000 teachers have been hired, 4,000 for special education, the first hirings since the start of the financial crisis in 2010.

