suspension-of-unvaccinated-workers-begins

Thousands of suspensions began as of Wednesday of workers in public health units who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 within the deadline set by the government.

According to initial data, as of Wednesday afternoon, 5,895 suspension notices had been issued for unvaccinated hospital employees – excluding employees of health centers and the EKAB ambulance service.

These notices had either already been served or were in the process of being delivered.

As a result, some unvaccinated staff worked normally Wednesday as they had not yet received the relevant notices, while at other hospitals they were informed upon arrival that they had been excluded from work schedules.

The Health Ministry has estimated that suspensions without pay will impact about 10,000 employees of public hospitals, health centers and other ministry bodies.

However, the competent services were waiting for an exact figure last night, after the cross-checking of the data as many people rushed to get vaccinated yesterday.

High-ranking Health Ministry officials told Kathimerini that hospital departments operated smoothly yesterday without any unmanageable problems, while the protest rallies by the staff that took place at many hospitals throughout the country were described as being at a “tolerable level.”

Meanwhile, the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) announced new mobilizations for Thursday against compulsory vaccination.

The federation claims that the suspension of unvaccinated workers will create gaps in the National Health System, compromising its ability to function at the required level.

The Suspension Commission of the Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, rejected on Wednesday applications submitted by medical, nursing and other hospital staff requesting the suspension of the government decision.

A separate appeal to annul and suspend the law submitted by POEDIN will be discussed by the court’s plenary on October 8.