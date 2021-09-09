echr-rejects-greek-request-for-interim-measures-against-mandated-vaccinations

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said on Thursday it had rejected requests from Greek healthcare workers to apply interim measures against their mandatory vaccination against Covid-19.

The decision concerned two applications lodged by 30 health professionals who work independently or in public health institutions, who also requested the suspension of the law, the court said in a press release explaining its reasoning.

In its ruling on September 7, the court noted that it grants such requests “only on an exceptional basis, when the applicants would otherwise face a real risk of irreversible harm.”

It also said that measures under Rule 39 are decided in connection with proceedings before the Court.

The decision on applications are currently pending before the Court.