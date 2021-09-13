NEWS

Girl, 13, accidentally shoots herself with father’s gun

girl-13-accidentally-shoots-herself-with-father-s-gun

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after firing a hunting rifle that she found in the house in Serres in northern Greece, reports said Monday.

Reports said the girl, who is now recovering in a hospital in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, was injured in the forehead after accidentally shooting herself late Sunday and that her life was not in danger.

The girl’s 35-year-old father has been arrested and faces multiple charges including risk of injury to a minor and possessing an illegal firearm.

Crime
