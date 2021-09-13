woman-attacked-with-corrosive-substance

Police on Monday arrested a 58-year-old man after he attacked a woman with a corrosive liquid.

The incident took place outside the Nikaia General Hospital, near Piraeus, shortly after 10 a.m.

The man sprayed a so-far unknown substance on the 64-year-old woman, identified by some reports as his mother-in-law, following an argument.

The woman is being treated at Attikon Hospital in Haidari, western Athens. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police say the man suffers from mental health issues.