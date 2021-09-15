athens-metro-extension-s-groundwork-gets-started

Things are starting to stir on the Line 4 extension of the Athens metro, with exploratory digging getting under way at the drill entry sites at either end of the new line, in Katehaki and on Veikou Avenue in Galatsi.

The exploratory excavations to set up the worksites come six months after the first contract was signed for the preparation of the locations of the line’s 15 new stations and nine intermediate or terminal shafts.

Apart from the bore’s entry points, exploratory digging is also due to get under way in areas where the discovery of antiquities is considered a certainty. These are on Academias Street, in Kolonaki, at Rizari Park near Evangelismos Hospital and in Exarchia’s main square.

The firm carrying out the project is also waiting for the all-clear from the relevant utility companies so it can set up the construction sites. Attiko Metro said that it hopes to keep disruptions to a minimum.