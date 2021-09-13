private-aircraft-reportedly-missing-off-samos

A small private aircraft reportedly went missing in the sea near the eastern Aegean island of Samos on Monday evening.

Described as a Cessna 172, the plane encountered a problem on the approach to the island’s airport.

The aircraft is understood to have been on a chartered flight from Israel.

There is no information on the number of passengers on board.

A search and rescue operation has been launched, involving a fishing boat, a coastguard vessel and a Frontex patrol boat.