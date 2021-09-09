palio-faliro-footbridge-opens-to-public

A new footbridge was opened to the public in the southern suburb of Palio Faliro on Wednesday.

The bridge, located at the Flisvos Marina, aims at increasing pedestrian safety and facilitating traffic on Posidonos Avenue, by significantly decongesting the coastal road.

“The bridge will unify the coastal zone with the city and protect the safety of citizens,” Palio Faliro Mayor Yiannis Fotopoulos said at the opening.

The new footbridge in Flisvos is the second to be completed out of a total of six constructed with funding from Attica’s Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, with a total budget of 13 million euros. The first pedestrian bridge was built in the suburb of Alimos, at the junction of Poseidonos and Kalamakiou avenues.

The installation of a third bridge is underway on Mesogeion Avenue, and a fourth one will soon start near the northern suburb of Halandri.