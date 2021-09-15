Teachers demand more hirings, smaller classes

Several changes have been introduced in the country’s education system with the new school year that began Monday.

But the ministry and teachers’ unions appear to be on a collision course, as the unionists are opposed to some of the changes and demanding mass hirings under the pretext of reducing the size of classes to protect against coronavirus transmission.

This afternoon, teachers’ will demonstrate across the country. The protest in the capital will start in front of Athens University’s administration building at 6.30 p.m.

Although the unions are vague in their official statements, speaking, for example, of “their deep concern about education,” more militant ones make more specific demands, such as limiting classes to 15 pupils and making all substitute teachers permanent staff.

The government has hired some 11,000 teachers, the first hirings since 2010, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted over the weekend.