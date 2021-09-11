NEWS

About 70% of students in 5 main universities are vaccinated

About 70 percent of students at five of Greece’s biggest universities have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Education Ministry data seen by Kathimerini.

Specifically, 76% of students at the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA), 75% at the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB), 72% at Panteion University, 70% at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) and 64% at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki have been inoculated.

Another 8 percent of students are believed to have been infected with Covid-19 and recuperated.

Those figures were collected two weeks ago making it likely that the rates are now higher. 

The Education Ministry believes these percentages allow for optimism about the safe opening of higher education this fall with in-person attendance.

