Parliament’s Ethics Committee votes to lift Polakis’ immunity

Parliament’s Ethics Committee has ruled in favor of lifting the immunity from prosecution of leftist opposition SYRIZA MP and ex-alternate health minister Pavlos Polakis.

The lifting of Polakis’ immunity was decided after a lawsuit for defamation and slander was submitted by Greek central banker Yannis Stournaras on November 25, 2020.

Reports said the ruling was backed by ruling New Democracy, the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) and the nationalist Greek Solution party. SYRIZA and Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25 voted against, while the Greek Communist Party (KKE) voted “present.”

Polakis was absent from the session which was held behind closed doors.

A vote in a House plenary session is now expected on the issue.