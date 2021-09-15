sakellaropoulou-in-rome-for-arraiolos-group-meeting

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was expected in Rome on Wednesday for the 16th informal meeting of the Arraiolos Group.

The Arraiolos Group meeting brings together heads of states from 15 countries – Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Croatia, Latvia, Hungary, Malta, Austria, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia and Finland.

The meeting was to be held at the Quirinale, seat of the Presidency of the Italian Republic.

Sakellaropoulou was invited by her Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella.