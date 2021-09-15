NEWS

Four regions heading for mini lockdown as Covid surges

The regional units of Kavala, Imathia, Pieria and Pella, all in northern Greece, were expected to enter a mini lockdown on Wednesday as they turned “red” in the updated epidemiological map of the country due to a rise in coronavirus infections.

This means authorities will impose a curfew from 1 to 6 a.m., and a 24-hour ban on music at all entertainment venues, including bars and cafes.

The official announcements will be made at Wednesday’s regular briefing about the pandemic. 

Seven more regions which are also in the “red” — Achaia, Ilia, Messinia, Iraklion, Ikaria, Evrytania and Argolida — are scheduled to exit the restrictions on Thursday.

At the same time, the islands of Kea, Serifos, Sifnos, Kimolos and Amorous have turned “green.”

Coronavirus
