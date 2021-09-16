NEWS

Government says Conservative MP’s publication of pre-schoolers’ names ‘wrong’

The Greek government said Thursday a New Democracy lawmaker’s retweeting of an article containing a list with the full names of pre-school children enrolled in an Athens kindergarten was “wrong,” but stopped short of expelling him from the party, as demanded by the parties of the opposition.

“Mr Bogdanos’ action was a mistake. It was an action that is not in line with the principles and history of our party, it was a mistake that he acknowledged, apologizing for the fact that the details of children that had been published were made public,” government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou said at a regular briefing, responding to a relevant question.

“But I must make it clear that similar mistakes will not be tolerated in the future,” he added. “It goes without saying that all party members must follow this principle”

The article, under the headline “Shocking list”, deplored the fact that the majority of the children appeared to be of migrant origin. The list was later removed, though the article remained up, with the website claiming its publication was a “mistake”.

Bogdanos’ post led to a public outcry with opposition parties calling for his ousting from the ruling party. 

