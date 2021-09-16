NEWS

Prison guards union laments use of ‘obsolete’ weapons

prison-guards-union-laments-use-of-obsolete-weapons

A union representing external prison guards requested the replacement of “obsolete” guns given to it members with new ones, in a letter to Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Thursday.

The union said prison guards have been using revolvers dating from 1911, 1917, 1935 and 1950. “Attempts were made to replace them in 2003 and 2008, but unfortunately, for various reasons, they did not come to fruition,” the union said.

“The verbal assurances of our political chiefs that replacing revolvers with modern pistols would be ‘easy’ left us with a sense of satisfaction. Instead, almost 2 years later, it seems that the replacement of the obsolete personal weapons and the provision of modern ones was anything but ‘easy’, although the difficulty concerns only our department, since the Ministry announces tenders for thousands of pistols for other services,” it added. 

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Anarchist group vandalizes Justice Minister’s office

rottweiler-owners-sentenced-over-toddler-s-death
NEWS

Rottweiler owners sentenced over toddler’s death 

[Intime News]
NEWS

Acid attacker’s court date deferred to September 30

[Intime News]
NEWS

Bank robbery suspects known to police

volos-fisherman-accused-of-dumping-body-in-sea
NEWS

Volos fisherman accused of dumping body in sea

[Intime News]
NEWS

Man tried to bribe nurse for fake vaccination certificate