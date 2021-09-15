bank-robbery-suspects-known-to-police

Greek police believe the perpetrators of Tuesday’s bank heist in central Athens are known to the authorities, Kathimerini understands.

One is described as a person with links to the anarchist scene who was arrested in the past for weapons possession. The other was already on the police radar for his alleged involvement in criminal activities. The robbery took place at midday at a Piraeus Bank branch on Mitropoleos Street. The pair entered the branch separately carrying Kalashnikov assault rifles and made off with 13,000 euros.

Police are investigating a possible connection with two other bank robberies at the National Bank in Petralona on August 10 and a Piraeus branch in the area of Metamorfosi on August 18.